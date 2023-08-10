Israel: Central Bureau of Statistics releases data national expenditure in 2022

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 10 (ANI/WAM): Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released the data on national expenditure in Israel on Culture, entertainment and sports in 2022.

National expenditure on culture, entertainment and sports amounted to 81.7 billion Shekels ($23 billion) at current prices, comprising 4.7 per cent of the GDP.

The national expenditure on culture, entertainment and sports, at constant prices, increased by 5.8% compared to 2021 following an increase of 23.7 per cent in 2021.

The highest expenditure of the total current national expenditure, by type of activity, was on Music and performing arts – 19.0 per cent.

Segmented by the operating sector, the Business sector is the main sector that provides goods and services of culture, entertainment and sports (66.2 per cent).

Households financed 83.6 per cent of the national expenditure on culture, entertainment and sports, compared to 82.6 per cent in 2021, and 81.0 per cent in 2020. (ANI/WAM)

