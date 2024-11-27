Israel claims foiled attempt to smuggle advanced weapons from Iran to West Bank

Jerusalem, Nov 27 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had thwarted an attempt to smuggle advanced weapons allegedly originating from Iran to the West Bank.

The seized weapons "were intended to arm terrorist operatives in the Jenin area" in the northern West Bank, according to the statement.

Subsequently, another location was revealed where most of the cache was buried, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of the operation, the forces seized rockets, 40 powerful Claymore explosives of various types, some with wireless activation systems, bombs, mortar launchers, sniper rifles, and other weapons, it said.

It claimed that the special operations division of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC's) intelligence organization and the special operations unit of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria were responsible for the smuggling.

Iran has not responded to the statement yet.

--IANS

