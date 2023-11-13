Israel claims Hamas terrorists planned to ‘systematically rape women’

London, Nov 13 Israel has revealed documents it says belong to Hamas, which suggest that the terrorists had planned to 'systematically rape women', a media report said.

The documents allegedly belonging to the terror group contain an Arabic-Hebrew glossary with sexual terminology including "take your pants off", Daily Mail reported.

Israel shared some 50 translations on its official X account claiming the statements within the pages are "evidence" of Hamaswar crimes.

They captioned the post with a "disturbing" trigger warning and wrote:"On Nov 2, an Arabic-Hebrew transliteration glossary belonging toHamaswas discovered in Israel with sexual terminology, including 'take your pants off'.

"This evidence suggests that Hamas terrorists planned to systematically rapeIsraeliwomen. This is a warcrime."

According to an individual who commented on the post, another translation on the pages reads: "How do I drive a tank.

One horrifying witness testimony from the October 7 attacks reportedHamasterrorists gang-raping anIsraeliwoman before shooting her in the back of the head while he was still having sex with her, Daily Mail reported.

Israel’s Lahav 433, a crime-fighting umbrella organisation known as the 'IsraeliFBI', has been working to gather evidence of sexual assaults during the incursion.

The investigations are part of the force's effort to prosecute Hamas terrorists who were captured during the attack on October 7, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead.

While gathering evidence, Lahav 433 also took testimony from a woman who said she witnessed the gang-rape and murder of another young woman, Daily Mail reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor