Israel completes extensive series of strikes on Iran's nuclear weapons project

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 15 : The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that they completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project.

The IDF said that in the targeted operations, they struck headquarters and sites which could have enabled Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, IDF said, "The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive."

⭕️ The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2025

Latest satellite pictures of Iranian military and nuclear facilities released after Israeli strikes show the sites which were damaged after the operation.

After the IDF announced the completion of strikes, they announced that millions of Israeli cities were targeted by Iran.

"Millions of Israelis are currently running for shelter as sirens sound," the IDF said, adding a list of the cities.

🚨Millions of Israelis are currently running for shelter as sirens sound in the following cities and communities around Israel: Jerusalem, Ashdod, Kfar Ruppin, Maoz Haim, Neve Eitan, Ganey Hugg’, Beit She'an, Hamadia, Ein HaNatziv, Kfar Ruppin, Maoz Haim, Neve Eitan, Sdeh… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2025

As per Times of Israel, a number of missile or shrapnel impacts were reported in central Israel following the latest barrage from Iran.

First responders said they are responding to reports of impacts in a number of locations, including major damage on a building in Bat Yam. Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said that at least one person was killed and 19 people were wounded in the latest round of ballistic missile fire from Iran.

The emergency service said that there are a number of moderately and lightly injured people in Bat Yam, and first responders are still searching the building.

Initial reports from the Fire and Rescue Services also indicate a possible direct impact on a building in Rehovot, an impact in Tel Aviv and in a mall in the central town of Kiryat Ekron.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor