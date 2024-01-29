Israel confirms attack at Haifa naval base was terror-related

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that this morning's attack on a soldier at a Haifa naval base was terrorist in nature.

The soldier was hit by a car whose driver emerged from the vehicle with an axe. Soldiers shot the terrorist when he tried to attack them.

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, the victim was evacuated to the Rambam Medical Center in serious condition. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor