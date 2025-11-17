Israel confirms attacking UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, citing 'misclassification' amid poor weather

Jerusalem, Nov 17 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a statement that it has opened fire at two UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, citing misclassification "due to poor weather conditions."

After identifying "two suspects" in the Al-Hamames area, Israeli troops fired warning shots and forced them to withdraw, but after a later review of the incident, the two were found out to be UN peacekeepers patrolling in the area, it said.

"The IDF emphasizes that no deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers, and the matter is being handled through official liaison channels," it said, adding that it will continue operations to "remove any threat" to Israel.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Israeli troops fired from a Merkava tank positioned near an Israeli post in southern Lebanon, with heavy machine gun rounds landing about five meters from peacekeepers on foot, Xinhua news agency reported.

The peacekeepers took cover and immediately contacted the Israeli forces through UNIFIL liaison channels to halt the firing, UNIFIL said. They were able to withdraw safely about 30 minutes later after the tank retreated. No injuries were reported.

UNIFIL called the incident a "serious violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and urged the IDF to "cease any aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers," emphasising that UN personnel are working to help restore stability in the region.

UNIFIL positions have been targeted several times since cross-border clashes erupted after the Gaza war began in October 2023. Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has continued periodic strikes in Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats, and has maintained border positions past a February 18 withdrawal deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor