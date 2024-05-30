Israel confirms intercepting cruise missile, likely fired From Iraq

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces confirmed it intercepted a cruise missile over the Golan Heights it said was "launched from the east."

The army has previously described launches from Iraq as "from the east."

The IDF said it also intercepted a hostile aerial target fired from Lebanon in the area of Moshav Margaliot. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor