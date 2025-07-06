Israel confirms receiving a response from Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel] July 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli media report that an official in Jerusalem confirmed tonight that Israel has indeed received the response document from Hamas through the mediators, and that "its details are being studied." No further statement was made.

Earlier, Hamas announced that it has given what it described as "a response characterized by a positive approach" to the mediators. According to a written statement by the terror group, Hamaw "has completed internal consultations and consultations with Palestinian factions regarding the mediators' latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza." Hamas, the announcement adds, "is ready to immediately enter a round of negotiations on the implementation mechanism of the agreement." (ANI/TPS)

