Israel confirms striking terrorists in Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 12 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Air Force killed two terrorists in southern Syria operating under the direction of Iran on Thursday, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Thursday. The announcement came amid a swirl of dramatic unconfirmed Hebrew media reports of a larger commando raid on an Iranian facility in southern Syria.

The IDF said it eliminated Ahmad Al-Jabr, of Hezbollah's "Golan Terrorist Network," in the the area of Quneitra, and another unnamed terrorist who "operated with Iranian cooperation and direction."

Syrian media reports claimed Israel struck military targets in central Syria, including a scientific research center in the western Syrian area of Masyaf. The site in question is widely believed to be an Iranian-run manufacturing facility for presision missiles and chemical weapons.

Hebrew media reports suggested that Israeli ground forces captured Iranian officers and took equipment and intelligence material back to Israel. (ANI/TPS)

