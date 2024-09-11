Israel confirms two soldiers killed in helicopter crash
By ANI | Published: September 11, 2024 03:03 PM2024-09-11T15:03:31+5:302024-09-11T15:05:07+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/TPS): Two soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed while landing in the southern Gaza area of Rafah overnight.
The Israel Defence Forces, a preliminary investigation indicates that the the crash was not caused by enemy fire.
The Air Force's "Owl" helicopter was part of a mission to evacuate an injured soldier to a hospital for medical treatment.
The army said the cause of the crash is being investigated, and added there was no change in the Air Force's operational activities. (ANI/TPS)
