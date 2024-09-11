Israel confirms two soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/TPS): Two soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed while landing in the southern Gaza area of Rafah overnight.

The Israel Defence Forces, a preliminary investigation indicates that the the crash was not caused by enemy fire.

The Air Force's "Owl" helicopter was part of a mission to evacuate an injured soldier to a hospital for medical treatment.

The army said the cause of the crash is being investigated, and added there was no change in the Air Force's operational activities. (ANI/TPS)

