Israel continues changeover to natural gas

Jerusalem [Israel], August 23 (ANI/TPS): In what they described as another step being taken on the way to connecting factories and consumers to the natural gas distribution network, Israel’s Natural Gas Authority of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Capital Investments Authority of the Ministry of Economy said they are embarking on a “unique path” to help finance the costs of connecting to the natural gas distribution system and the costs of converting internal systems of consumer facilities to use natural gas.

The assistance is designed to encourage the connection of natural gas consumers whose consumption will be between one hundred thousand and 4 million cubic meters of natural gas to the natural gas distribution network, including remote consumers by providing an incentive to those connecting to the natural gas network.

The ministries said that the transition to the use of natural gas in industry and agriculture will replace the use of polluting fuels such as fuel oil and diesel, will enable the continued reduction of air pollution in a significant way and will cause the residents of the area to breathe cleaner and healthier air.

Also, the grants will contribute to lowering energy prices, increasing the competitiveness of Israeli industry, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and as a result, improving the environment and health.

Moshe Grazi, Director of the Natural Gas Authority at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure: “This is another move that the Natural Gas Authority is promoting to encourage the use of natural gas in industrial plants and the various sectors, alongside the simplification of regulation.

This step will contribute to increasing the productivity and competitiveness of the Israeli economy, and will enable the continued reduction of air pollution in a significant way and will make the residents of the area breathe cleaner and healthier air.” (ANI/TPS)

