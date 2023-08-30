Israel continues expansion of ultra-orthodox housing in the Galilee

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzchak Goldknopf said the country is investing 2.3 billion Shekels (USD 610 million) to add 7,000 housing units and commercial and employment areas in the city Nof HaGalil (view of the Galilee). That city, located just north of Nazareth, was previously called Upper Nazareth.

Minister Goldknopf, Chairman of Ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism Party, on Thursday held a professional working visit to Nof HaGalil together with the staff of his office, Director General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing Yehuda Morgenstern and others with the aim of providing solutions to the city’s challenges, removing barriers and closely monitoring the construction and development boom taking place there.

Just last week the ministry’s plan to establish a new neighbourhood of 3,300 housing units for ultra-orthodox people in the city was approved. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor