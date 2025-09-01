Israel continues Gaza operation, sees destruction of miles of underground terror tunnels

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 1 (ANI/TPS): For the past three months, elements of the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Kfir Infantry Brigade have operated in southern Khan Yunis in Gaza in order to "expand and consolidate operational control in the area, eliminate terrorists, and destroy terrorist infrastructure."

As part of the operation, dozens of terrorists were eliminated in face-to-face encounters and in cooperation with the Israel Air Force. Some of the terrorists eliminated by the forces took part in the murderous massacre on October 7.

In addition, the forces destroyed approximately eight kilometers (5 miles) of underground tunnels in the area.

Kfir fighters destroyed military infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization and numerous weapons found in the area and worked to establish the "Magen Oz" axis, which separates east and west Khan Yunis.

The IDF said that its forces in the Southern Command will continue to operate in "any mission they are required to establish operational control in the area, eliminate terrorists, and destroy terrorist infrastructure." (ANI/TPS)

