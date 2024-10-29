Israel: Criminal gang assassination thwarted in Ashdod

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police thwarted an attempted assassination related to criminal gang activity that was about to be carried in the city of Ashdod. The assassination was to be enacted using an IED (improvised explosive device).

- The central unit of the Lachish area in the southern district thwarted an assassination out by means of an IED and detained two suspects before realizing the intention to attack.

The IED was located by policemen near a residential area in Ashdod.

Two suspects were arrested, a resident of Ashdod in his 30s and a resident of Beersheba in his 20s, one of whom is suspected of planting the IED and the other suspected of involvement in previous violent incidents in a conflict between criminal gangs. (ANI/TPS)

