Israel: Criminal 'hit' thwarted, four arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said its coastal police officers raided an Arab "crime cell," thwarting a planned criminally motivated assassination just in the nick of time.

The police said the cell had organised the planned assassination as part of the bloody conflicts among Arab groups. Four suspects, residents of Jadida Makar and Abu Sanan - northern Arab villages - were arrested and indicted. (ANI/TPS)

