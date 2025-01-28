Israel: December sees highest number of traffic accident fatalities in 17 Years

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the number of fatalities from traffic accidents in 2024 was the highest in the last 17 years. In 2024 year, the number of deaths stood at 439 compared to 361 deaths in 2023, an increase of 21.6 per cent.

In the number of fatal accidents in 2024 (405) there was an increase of 19.8 per cent compared to 2023 (338) and an increase of 29 per cent compared to the average in the years 2020-2022 (314).

8,176 road accidents with casualties were reported to the Israel Police that were classified by the police as an extended accident, a decrease of 7.4 per cent compared to the year 2023 and a decrease of 25.2 per cent compared to the average in the years 2020-2022.

Also in the number of victims (14,170) there was a decrease of 10.9 per cent compared to the year 2023 (15,897) and a decrease of 25.3 per cent compared to the average in the years 2020-2022 (18,971). In December 2024, there were 924 casualties in 537 different road accidents, with 45 fatalities in 40 different accidents.

In December 2024, 15 more people were killed in road accidents compared to December 2023 (45 compared to 30, respectively) and there were 13 more deaths compared to the December average in the years 2020-2022 (32).(ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor