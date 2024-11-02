Israel Defence Forces announces elimination of Hamas' political bureau chief

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 2 : In a significant blow to Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the death of Izz al-Din Kassab, Head of National Relations in Hamas' political bureau.

According to IDF, Kassab played a crucial role in overseeing connections between Hamas and other terrorist organisations in Gaza, as well as directing strategic and military relations with other factions in the region. It also said that Kassab was one of the last high-ranking members of Hamas' political bureau remaining alive in the Gaza Strip.

Sharing a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces wrote, "ELIMINATED: Izz al-Din Kassab, Head of National Relations in Hamas' Political Bureau. Kassab was a member of Hamas' political bureau and was responsible for national relations within the organization, overseeing the coordination and connection between Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza."

The IDF further said that Kassab was responsible for the Hamas' military relations with other branches in Gaza. "Additionally, Kassab was responsible for the organization's strategic and military relations with other factions in Gaza. He held the authority to direct the execution of terrorist attacks against the State of Israel," the post added.

Notably, this development comes amidst heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with the latter firing over 4,400 projectiles toward Israel in the past month.

IDF on Friday had said that Hezbollah had fired over 4,400 projectiles toward Israel in the past month. The IDF also stated that they uncovered over 3,000 explosive devices, and found and dismantled 2,500 anti-tank missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) in the last month.

The IDF further stated that they eliminated over 1,500 terrorists since the beginning of the war. In a post on X, the IDF posted "1 month recap of limited, localized & targeted IDF operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon."

The IDF earlier stated that they found a statue of Adolf Hitler and Nazi symbols in one of the civilian homes in Lebanon.

The IDF claimed that the Hezbollah always aimed to annihilate Israel.

"It's no coincidence these were found in civilian homes exploited by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah's goal has always been the same: annihilate Israel," the post read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor