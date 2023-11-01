Israel Defence Forces says it intercepted 'aerial threat' over Red Sea near Eilat

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 : The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that the aerial defence array intercepted "an aerial threat" that was identified in the Red Sea area, south of Eilat. It further said that there was no threat to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified.

Taking to X, Israel Defence Forces stated, "The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an aerial threat that was identified in the area of the Red Sea, south of the city of Eilat, a short while ago. No threat was posed to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified."

The IDF also said that thousands of Lebanese civilians have evacuated southern Lebanon on their own in the past few weeks over their fear that Hezbollah would bring war upon them. According to IDF, funerals were being held in Shiite villages in southern Lebanon for Shiites who were sent by Nasrallah to defend Hamas in Gaza.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, Over the past few weeks, thousands of Lebanese civilians have evacuated southern Lebanon on their own initiative, out of fear that Hezbollah will bring war upon them. Funerals are being held in Shiite villages in southern Lebanon for Shiites who were sent by Nasrallah to 'defend' Hamas-ISIS in Gaza."

It further said, "There are many voices heard and seen in Lebanon, both spoken and written, asking: Why is Nasrallah endangering Lebanon? Why did Hezbollah fight ISIS in Syria and elsewhere, but is now bringing ISIS into Lebanon?"

Meanwhile, Israel Air Force said that it shot down a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanese territory at an IDF remotely piloted aircraft. Israel Air Force said that in response, Air Force aircraft targeted the source of the fire from which misile was launched.

In a post shared on X, Israel Air Force stated, "A short time ago, the IDF shot down a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanese territory at an IDF remotely piloted aircraft. In response, Air Force aircraft attacked the source of the fire from which the missile was launched as well as the squad that carried out the launch."

On Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it had killed the commander of Hamas's Central Jabaliya Battalion, Ibrahim Biari, in a strike on the Jabalya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported.

However, Hamas denied the presence of one of its leaders in the camp, spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

The IDF said the strikes targeted Hamas operatives and infrastructure belonging to the terror group's Central Jabaliya Battalion, The Times of Israel reported. It said that the collapse of underground terror tunnels damaged some nearby buildings. According to IDF, "numerous" terrorists were killed, including a top Hamas commander.

The IDF said Ibrahim Biari oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since it started its ground operation. He was also involved in multiple attacks on Israel going back decades. The IDF said it had carried out a wide-scale strike on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabalya Battalion, according to CNN report.

Taking to X, the IDF said, "Over the past day, IDF troops operated in a Hamas terrorist stronghold in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. The stronghold was used for training and execution of terrorism activities. During the ground activity, the troops eliminated approximately 50 terrorists, as well as destroyed entrances to terrorist tunnels and weapons."

In another post shared on X, the IDF said, "Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, recently killed Ibrahim Biari, the commander of the center Jabaliya battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, who was one of the leaders of the murderous terrorist attack on October 7. Many Hamas terrorists were also injured in the attack."

It further said, "Since the entry of IDF forces into the Gaza Strip, Ibrahim Biari has been in charge of all fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. Biari was involved in dispatching the terrorists in the Ashdod port attack in 2004, in which 13 Israelis were murdered, was responsible for directing rocket fire at Israel for two decades and promoting many attacks against our forces."

