Israel Defence Minister Gallant talks strategic issues with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Brown

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): On Monday, Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant held a discussion on strategic issues within the framework of the official visit conducted by the head of the American military, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Charles Brown.

Minister Gallant discussed the "strategic junction" that Israel currently faces, as it continues to pursue the goals of this war: the dismantling the Hamas terrorist organization, ensuring the return of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, and changing the security situation along Israel's northern border with Lebanon so that the region's communities who have been evacuated due to the security situation may safely return to their homes.

In discussing Iran, Minister Gallant highlighted an all-time high in aggressive activities as well as Iran's ongoing pursuit of nuclear capabilities. In this regard, Gallant emphasized that Israel and the United States must be prepared at any time to fulfill their joint commitment to prevent Iran from gaining military nuclear weapons.

"Iran's aggression has reached an all-time high - to counter this, we must work together to achieve and project groundbreaking capabilities in all arenas," said Gallant.

Minister Gallant also expressed his appreciation to General Brown for his leadership, his firm stance by Israel's side and his unequivocal commitment to Israel's security expressed both in the deployment of US forces to the Middle East and in public support of Israel's right to self-defence. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor