Israel: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant tells troops war in Gaza 'Will Take Months'

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): On Monday, Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant spoke with artillery forces serving in reserve duty near the Gaza border. The IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) Artillery Corps is assisting forces in combat inside the Gaza strip.

Gallant told the reservists, "This is a long war, but in the end, we will break Hamas. We must keep going until we eliminate them as a governing system and as a military organisation capable of launching attacks against the State of Israel."

He also told them that the war "will take months" to fight, "not a single day."

"On the other hand," he added, "the terrorists don't have supplies; they don't have ammunition, they don't have reinforcements. We have already eliminated at least a quarter of Hamas' terrorists and there is a similar number of wounded terrorists."

He listed three goals for the war: eliminating Hamas, returning the Israeli hostages held in Gaza and "maintaining unity among the people of Israel."

"A quarter of Hamas' terrorists have been killed and at least another quarter are wounded - the 'hourglass' has flipped against their favor," he added. (ANI/TPS)

