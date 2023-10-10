Israel Defense Forces say all schools to remain shut; limitations imposed on businesses, gatherings

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 : Amid ongoing war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas at the Gaza strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that schools across the entire country will remain closed in the coming days, according to The Times of Israel.

Due to persistent fighting across Israel-Gaza border that has claimed over 900 lives in Israel and killed at least 830 people, including 140 children fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip, as the Home Front Command extends existing restrictions.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday, with another 4,250 people injured Internet disruptions are affecting the death toll updates, the ministry stated.

Additionally, businesses south of Netanyahu and north of the central Negev can only be opened if there is ready access to bomb shelters, the military says.

Gatherings are also restricted to 10 people outdoors and 50 people indoors in those areas, The Times of Israel reported, citing the IDF Home Front Command.

In northern Israel towns close to the border with Lebanon, gatherings are restricted to 30 people outdoors and 300 people indoors, the IDF Home Font Command adds.

The restrictions are valid till Thursday at 6 p.m., but will likely be extended further amid the fighting.

Earlier today, the Israel Defense Forces said they have finally regained control over the border with the Gaza Strip , 72 hours after Hamas terrorists blew through sections of the barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis slaughtered or kidnapped.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor