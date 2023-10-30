Israel: Defense Minister Gallant says ground war in Gaza linked to freeing hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 30 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with the families of Israelis who were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization to Gaza, as well as families of other missing persons.

Minister Gallant held an open discussion with the family members, answered their questions and discussed the measures being taken to return the hostages and locate missing persons.

"I have two goals," Gallant told them, "returning those who were kidnapped and winning this war. All the rest is less important right now."

"We have gathered the best people from all branches of the defense establishment, for this specific mission. You have all seen who Hamas is - there is nothing more important than returning the hostages and eradicating Hamas."

"Our activities on the ground are linked to the efforts to return the hostages," added Gallant. "If Hamas does not feel military pressure, nothing will move forward. They seek the collapse of Israeli society from within, and are using the hostages in a brutal manner. The military operation is intended, among other things, to increase the chance of returning our people."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military ground operations inside Gaza continued through the night, with the Israel Defense Forces saying soldiers killed "dozens" of terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside buildings and tunnels and tried to attack troops.

The IDF said that in one incident, a drone struck a building belonging to Hamas with more than 20 of the terror group's operatives inside.

Also overnight, an Israeli fighter jet struck an anti-tank missile launching post in the area of Al-Azhar University in the northern area of the Strip. (ANI/TPS)

