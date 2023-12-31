Israel delays some new taxes on imported items due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 31 (ANI/TPS): Imported electric vehicles whose arrival at ports in Israel was delayed due to the security situation in the Red Sea will not be subjected to the tax increase on such items.

New taxes are set to go into effect on January 1, 2024.

But the threat of attack in the Red Sea by Houthi terrorists based in Yemen forced many shipping lines to reroute their ships away from the Suez Canal, thereby causing delays in the delivery of imported goods.

The extension of the old tax rate is applicable until January 31 and only for those importers who can show that their shipments were expected before the end of 2023, but were delayed due to the war in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

