Israel denies entry to Barcelona Mayor

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Population and Immigration Authority announced that Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni was denied entry upon arrival around midnight between Friday and Saturday.

The decision, coordinated with the Foreign Ministry and National Security Council, was made under the Entry to Israel Law. (ANI/TPS)

