Israel destroys Hezbollah tunnel shaft, weapons depot in Southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Sunday that troops operating in southern Lebanon destroyed a tunnel shaft and a weapons depot previously used by Hezbollah.

Soldiers located and neutralised the shaft, where mortar rounds intended for use against Israel were found during the war, while other troops separately demolished a former Hezbollah weapons storehouse.

The IDF said the facilities were part of the group's older entrenchment network and were no longer active, but were dismantled to prevent future exploitation.

Under the terms of the ceasefire that went into effect in November 2024, Hezbollah is required to withdraw its armed forces from southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor