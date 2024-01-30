Israel destroys rocket launchers that targeted Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Gaza destroyed Hamas rocket launchers used to fire a heavy barrage at the Tel Aviv area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

Monday's barrage triggered sirens in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Rishon Lezion and Holon. No injuries from the barrage were reported, though several cars were damaged.

The launchers were destroyed by Air Force strikes directed by ground forces. One of the destroyed launchers had additional mortars ready for firing, the IDF added.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued operating in and around Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorists and seizing weapons. Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

In central Gaza, a squad of terrorists armed with RPGs was eliminated in a drone strike after being spotted advancing towards Israeli soldiers. advancing towards them.

The IDF reported more terrorists killed and weapons seized in military activities in northern Gaza and the Shati area of central Gaza.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children and soldiers held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. (ANI/TPS)

