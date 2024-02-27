Israel destroys weapons factory and rocket launchers in Northern Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 27 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers continued to conduct targeted raids in the Gaza City district of Zeitoun, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

In joint operations with the Israeli Air Force, ground forces located a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility, rocket launchers, and other military systems, as well as a lathe with what the IDF said was a significant amount of equipment.

Also in Zeitoun, Israeli forces eliminated several terrorists inside a tunnel and then destroyed the shaft.

In central Gaza, in response to Hamas's rocket fire on Monday, the Israeli Air Force struck an operational center from which a number of the launches were carried out. An additional operational center used by terrorists to fire at troops in the area was also struck.

Separately in central Gaza during the past day, ground forces eliminated several terrorists, located terrorist infrastructure and seized dozens of weapons. The IDF added that engineering troops destroyed dozens of Hamas's strategic sites.

Soldiers also caught several terrorists trying to flee a combat zone amid Palestinian civilians who were being evacuated.

Soldiers also carried out targeted raids and operated to secure areas adjacent to the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip. Several Hamas terrorists were killed in close-quarter combat.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

