Israel detects 40 projectile launches from Lebanon in Haifa

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 : Tensions in West Asia escalated as a barrage of about 40 rockets targeted Israel's northern region. Sirens pierced the air on Shivtei Israel Street in Haifa, near the Lebanon border.

Following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay, approximately 40 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel territory.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, a number have fallen in the area, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Meanwhile, five people were wounded by shrapnel following the launch of rockets in the Haifa area, according to a report by Times of Israel.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service informed that it took a 16-year-old boy, and four other people in their 40s and 50s to Rambam Hospital after they were injured by shrapnel.

The MDA ambulance service further said a 36-year-old cyclist was also lightly hurt in a crash with a car as sirens sounded in the area. He is also being taken to Rambam Hospital, Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that at least 50 Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon were eliminated, including six senior commanders from its Southern Front and Radwan Force, as a result of the "extensive air strikes" against a series of underground Hezbollah headquarters in southern Lebanon carried out on Monday.

At least 50 Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the attacks, including Ahmed Hassan Nazal, who was in charge of offensive operations from the area of Bint Jbeil. Hasin Talal Kamal, who was in charge of the Ghajar sector. Musa Diav Barakat, who was also responsible for the Ghajar sector. Mahmoud Musa Karniv, head of operations in the Ghajar sector. Ali Ahmed Ismail, who was in charge of the artillery in the Bint Jbeil sector. Abdullah Ali Dakik, who was in charge of the artillery in the Ghajar sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor