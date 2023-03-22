Israel donates drip irrigation system to Children's Park in Delhi on World Water Day

New Delhi [India], March 22 : On the occasion of World Water Day, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon donated and inaugurated a drip irrigation system at Children's Park at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While inaugurating the irrigation system, Gilon said that it was invented in Israel and proves to be one of the best ways to save water.

"We hope to take this method of drip irrigation in all gardens soon. This is an ongoing project and it will get only bigger. This is one of the best ways to save water. It was invented in Israel. Israel is a world leader in water management. Israel reuses 90 per cent of its water for agriculture," Gilon said.

He added, "We are happy to share the drip irrigation system with the Children's Park near India Gate to assist them in their water conservation efforts. This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India in the field of water. We are looking forward to collaborating with NDMC to transform this park into a water-efficient park."

He also said both the countries (India and Israel) are working together in the field of technology for use in agriculture.

Speaking to in a separate statement, Chellaiah, Director (Horticulture) at New Delhi Municipal Council said, "Water conservation is very important across the country and the world. We need to learn to save water and drip irrigation system plays a vital role in this. We have started this initiative of drip irrigation and if the trial is successful, we will take this forward in other NDMC areas."

This drip irrigation system is one of the byproducts of the growing Israel-India partnership and aligns with India's Make-in-India initiative.

In recent decades, cutting-edge innovations developed in Israel to tackle the water shortage have helped position Israel as a world leader in all aspects of water management. Israel is proud to share its expertise in water to promote water security around the world and especially with its precious friend India.

