Israel Embassy denies issuing note verbal to MEA, calls it "fake news"

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Israeli Embassy in India on Wednesday denied issuing a note verbale to Ministry of External Affairs, in which it accused Indian Army officer of sexually assaulting Israel Defence Force (IDF) personnel during a joint military exercise in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir and termed it "fake news."

The Israeli Embassy in India emphasised the "solid bond" between the two nations and said that "haters" who resort to fake news will not succeed in harming it. Notably, the note verbal shared on social media was signed by Naor Gilon, who previously served as Israel's Ambassador to India.

In a post on X, the Israeli Embassy in India stated, "Unbelievable! The bond between Israel and India is so solid, haters resort to fake news to try to harm it. It won't work."

On April 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Sharing the details regarding the conversation between two leaders on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi shared the "barbaric nature" of the cross-border terrorist attack and expressed India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

"PM @netanyahu of Israel called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil. He expressed solidarity with the people of India and the families of the victims. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross-border terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice", Jaiswal posted on X.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. The decision was taken during the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by PM Modi on April 23.

