Israel Embassy in India hosts Hanukkah celebration, hopes for safe return of hostages

New Delhi [India], December 13 : The Israel Embassy in India organized a 'Hannukah' celebration with the earnest hope for the safe return of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The event was held at the Israeli envoy Naor Gilon's residence, where everyone expressed unity and hope and sincerely wished for the safe return of hostages, according to an official release.

The event brought together a diverse gathering of diplomats, government officials, media professionals, community leaders, and well-wishers to partake in the festivities and join the call for the swift return of hostages.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, addressed the guests emphasizing the significance of Hanukkah as a symbol of resilience and hope.

"The holiday commemorates the miracle of Hanukkah symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil," he said.

He further underscored that there are 137 people including, men, women, children, and elderly as well as non-Israelis who are still being held hostage by the Hamas terror group and are experiencing the depth of darkness.

"Hanukkah is a holiday of bravery to celebrate the victory of the Jews over the ancient Greeks...It's a sign of the victory of good over bad, of light over obscurity. And for us, it's very similar to what happened to us on October 7...We believe that the 137 abductees, the pictures are also outside, they can still be saved, hopefully all of them or most of them. There are people there, old people, children, women, men, foreigners, not only Israelis and we dedicated this event to the call for their release...," he added.

Noting the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, Gilon said, "This Hanukkah we pray for the hostages to be reunited with their families and for light to dispel the darkness we have experienced since October 7."

The Israeli envoy further conveyed his gratitude to the Indian people and government for their unwavering support and solidarity during these difficult times, according to the release.

"I think that India supported Israel very strongly from day one starting on October 7, when not everything was clear. When Prime Minister Modi came out with a tweet a few hours after the attack, a very strong tweet of support, an antiterrorism support of Israel. It continued with other tweets, with other deeds on the ground, with supporting international organizations on the BRICS, in different places where India refused to join a consensus that was unfair and not telling the full story," he said.

Additionally, the envoy appreciated the India-Israel friendship, stating, "We are very much appreciative of the friendships, not only of the government but also of the people of India..."

Further, Hanukkah candles were also lit for the safe return of the abducted Israeli citizens.

The embassy also paid tribute to the resilience shown by the Israeli people after the October 7 terror attack.

"Each candle illuminated the room with a message of hope for the safe return of the hostages," the release added.

