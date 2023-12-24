Israel employment rate affected by war in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the Labor Force Survey data for November 2023. The work rates were eschewed from the same period in 2022 due to the ongoing Iron Swords War in Gaza because entire local industries have been adversely affected by it.

Seasonally adjusted data for November 2023: In November 2023 (compared with October 2023, among persons aged 15 and over): Participation rate in the labour force was 62.3 per cent in November (compared to 62.8 per cent in October).

The employment rate (the percentage of employed persons out of the total population) - was 60.5 per cent (compared to 61 per cent in October).

The unemployment rate in November was 2.8 per cent (compared to 3 per cent in October).

Original data for November 2023: In November 2023, among persons aged 15 and over the participation rate in the labour force was 62.1 per cent (compared with 62.6 per cent in October.

The employment rate (the percentage of employed persons out of the total population) was 60.2% (compared to 60.5 per cent in October).

The unemployment rate was 3 per cent (compared to 3.4 per cent in October).

The employment rate excluding persons temporarily absent from work all week due to economic reasons was 56.9 per cent (compared to 56.5 per cent in October).

The percentage of persons temporarily absent from work all week according to selected reasons: economic reasons - 48.0 per cent (compared to 30.4 per cent in October), military reserves - 30.7 per cent (compared 15.2 per cent in October), other 1.1 per cent - (37.5 per cent in October).

The rate of those missing work due to performing military reserve duty doubled for obvious reasons.

Percentage of men temporarily absent from work all week according to selected reasons: economic reasons - 42.9 per cent (compared to 29 per cent in October), reserves - 46.4 per cent (compared to 26.1 per cent in October), other 0.4 per cent - (33.8 per cent in October).

Percentage of women temporarily absent from work all week according to selected reasons: economic reasons - 55.1 per cent (31.8 per cent in October), military reserves - 8.7 per cent (4.0 per cent in October), other 1.9 per cent - (41.4 per cent in October). (ANI/TPS)

