"Israel encouraged by India as we share anti terrorism views," says Israeli envoy to India

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar said on Tuesday that India can contribute hugely in the development of Israel.

Azar lauded the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the peace plan laid out by US President Donald Trump for solving Gaza crisis.

"So yesterday, I think, was a historical day. We've seen that not only the United States and Israel, but also countries in the Arab world, in the Muslim world, in the large international community, Prime Minister Modi joined in support," he told ANI.

Azar said that Israel was planning to issue tenders for over USD 200 billion in the next 10 years.

"India can also contribute a lot because you have capabilities. Only two or three weeks ago, we had here a huge delegation from Israel that invited Indian infrastructure companies to come and build Israel. We're going to issue tenders for more than $200 billion in the next 10 years. And also, Gaza will require a lot of capabilities. And I hope that India can and play part of it. It's completely up to India," he said.

Azar said that India will get a lot of opportunities if this plan is implemented.

"If this plan gets implemented, lot of opportunities are going to be presented and India will be able to engage directly, both with the Americans, with Tony Blair, with other international players, international organizations, in seeing how they can be part of this," he said.

Azar also said that Israel is encouraged by Indian stance, as they are similar in terms of anti-terrorism virtues.

"We are very encouraged by the Indian position because I think we share the same values of rejecting terrorism, fighting radicalism, de-radicalizing building a better future for the people through development, through empowerment of forces that are committed to peace. So all of that, I think, is something that we share," he said.

Azar further said that the principles were agreeable, as they included resolutions to all the facets that started the October 7 conflict.

"I think that the principles laid out in the plan give me a lot of hope because they include all the elements that we have decided upon at the outset when we decided to respond to this atrocious attack by Hamas on the 7th of October," he said.

Azar further toldthat even the international community is united on the issue of hostages and demilitarization of Hamas from Gaza strip.

"Bringing back hostages to completely dismantle the military capabilities of Hamas and make sure that they cannot rearm and regroup to demilitarize the Gaza Strip to form a new self-rule in Gaza that will be committed to peace and to rebuilding the Gaza Strip, an international community that is united around these principles," he said.

He further hoped that Hamas would accept the proposal, and then Israel would withdraw and let Gaza be rebuilt.

"Well, I hope that Hamas accepts the plan. If that happens, within 72 hours, there will be an automatic beginning of withdrawal from Israel to a new line. In the Gaza Strip, we will also release Palestinian detainees, and we will allow to flow into the Gaza Strip and then in the following phase in which the Palestinian self-rule will be consolidated with the help of the international community Israel will be able to withdraw into the perimeter of the Gaza Strip and allow Gaza to be rebuilt," he said.

White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two year old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

