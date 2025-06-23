Israel endures longest-ever state of alarm amid Iranian missile barrage

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 (ANI/TPS): Israelis were cleared to leave their protected areas after spending 40 minutes in shelters on Monday, the country's longest state of alarm of the eleven-day conflict with Iran.

Iran launched at least 15 missiles in four volleys. There were no initial reports of Israeli casualties, but emergency services received calls from seven crash sites in the north, south and lowlands.

Iran's missile attacks have killed 24 people and injured over than 1,300. The Israel Tax Authority has received more than 25,000 damage claims related to buildings.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached "a point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defence officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel's destruction. (ANI/TPS)

