Israel: Environment minister participates in HAC meeting

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman participated in what her ministry described as a high-level meeting of the HAC (High Ambition Coalition for People and Nature also known as the 30×30 coalition) for the preservation of biological diversity within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly.

In 2021, Israel joined the HAC coalition, which brings together more than 120 countries that commit to promoting the protection of at least 30 per cent of the total area of global terrestrial and marine ecosystems by 2030.

This goal – also known as “30 to 30” – is one of the most important tools for protecting Biodiversity today and is also included in the new global plan of the Convention on Biological Diversity published in December 2022 in Montreal.

Minister Silman said:”I am committed to preserving Israel’s unique nature and will work to ensure that all ecosystems are adequately preserved. In recent months, I have recommended declaring a number of nature reserves and national parks throughout the country, among other things in sensitive and threatened habitats in the protected areas as well as areas threatened by Accelerated development and extensive areas in the Mediterranean Sea.” (ANI/TPS)

