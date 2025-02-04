Israel: Export of Services decreases 6.2 per cent in November 2024
By ANI | Published: February 4, 2025 05:55 PM2025-02-04T17:55:01+5:302025-02-04T17:55:11+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of statistics reported that in November 2024, the total export ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of statistics reported that in November 2024, the total export of services (not including the start-up companies) decreased by 6.2 per cent compared to the previous month.The export of services of the hi-tech industries (not including the start-up companies) decreased by 7.4 per cent compared to an increase of 10 per cent in the previous month.
As a result of the Iron Swords War, there was a decrease in tourism services export data starting in November 2023.
The export of services of the hi-tech industries (not including start-up companies) decreased in November 2024 by 4.7 per cent and amounted to about USD 4.5 billion.
The export of services of the hi-tech industries (excluding the start-up companies) in November 2024 was about 80 per cent of the total export of business services (not including the start-up companies). (ANI/TPS)
