Israel: Export of Services decreases 6.2 per cent in November 2024

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of statistics reported that in November 2024, the total export of services (not including the start-up companies) decreased by 6.2 per cent compared to the previous month.The export of services of the hi-tech industries (not including the start-up companies) decreased by 7.4 per cent compared to an increase of 10 per cent in the previous month.

As a result of the Iron Swords War, there was a decrease in tourism services export data starting in November 2023.

The export of services of the hi-tech industries (not including start-up companies) decreased in November 2024 by 4.7 per cent and amounted to about USD 4.5 billion.

The export of services of the hi-tech industries (excluding the start-up companies) in November 2024 was about 80 per cent of the total export of business services (not including the start-up companies). (ANI/TPS)

