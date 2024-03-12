Israel extends mandatory retirement age

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel is extending the mandatory retirement age for employees.

The Pensions Administration at Israel's Ministry of Finance reported that the retirement age is now 67 and that an employees who lost a child can continue to work until the age of 71 without the employer being able to oblige them to retire.

Parents who lost a child while serving in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) or in terror attacks will be able to work an additional five consecutive years beyond the mandatory retirement age. (ANI/TPS)

