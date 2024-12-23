Israel finds remains of Yom Kippur War Helicopter in Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers during a routine operation in Syria found the rotor head of an Air Force helicopter that crashed in Syria during the Yom Kippur War, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday morning.

The "Hatsara" helicopter crashed on April 27, 1974 during a mission to rescue injured paratroopers. The six crew members killed in the accident were brought back to Israel for burial.

Israeli troops arrived at the mountain to return the rotor head for the sake of commemoration and tradition, and also searched the area to ensure that there were no personal or meaningful objects for e bereaved families left in the area. (ANI/TPS)

