Israel: Foreign Minister Katz holds Iran responsible for "assassination attempt" on Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 : Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz on Sunday held Iran responsible for the "assassination attempt" on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a drone was launched towards his residence in the Israeli town of Caesarea.

Katz lambasted the Iran for claiming at the UN that an "independent entity" Hezbollah was "behind it."

"The Iranian Embassy at the UN denies responsibility for the assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming: "Hezbollah was behind it." The primary proxy, the tentacle Iran created, funded, armed, trained, and now controls in all its operations, is suddenly portrayed as an independent entity. Your lies and false pretenses won't help you - you are responsible." Katz said on X.

Netanyahu earlier warned Iran's "proxy," Hezbollah for the "grave mistake", saying that the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel to "eliminate" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."

In a social media post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future."

Netanyahu further warned Iran saying,"anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

He asserted that Israel will continue its operations against the terrorists and assured to bring back hostages from Gaza.

"We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes." Netanyahu wrote on X.

"Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come," he added.

