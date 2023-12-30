Israel: Four harmed in 'Drive By' terror car ramming attack

Tel Avi [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that terrorists enacted what was described as a "drive-by attack" Friday afternoon at a military post near the Edorim intersection in the Mt. Hebron area south of Jerusalem. IDF forces operating in the area neutralised the terrorists.

Magen David Adom reported that four civilian pedestrians were wounded in the attack; one, a 25-year-old man, was said to have been moderately wounded. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor