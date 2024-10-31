Israel: Gasoline prices to increase from November 1st

Jerusalem [Israel], October 31 (ANI/TPS): The Fuel and Gas Administration at Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces that at midnight between Thursday and Friday (November 1, 2024) the prices of the regulated fuel products sold to consumers at gas stations will be updated.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) shall not exceed 7.20 Shekels (USD 1.95) per liter, an increase of 0.04 Shekels from the previous update.

The supplement for full service will be 0.24 Shekels per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (without VAT) shall not exceed 6.16 Shekels (USD 1.66) per liter, an increase of 0.04 Shekels from the previous update. An increase in favor of full service will be 0.20 Shekels (without VAT), unchanged from the previous update. (ANI/TPS)

