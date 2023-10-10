Israel-Gaza Violence: Rocket sirens sound in Beersheba; Hamas claims responsibility

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 : Incoming rocket sirens were heard in the Southern city of Beersheba in Israel on Tuesday, according to the Times of Israel.

A number of explosions are audible over the city, signalling that missiles have been deflected or have crashed nearby.

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. However, there are currently no reports of damage or injuries.

Israel is currently 'at war' with the terrorist group Hamas and it is the civilians, especially the women and children that are bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict in the most tragic ways.

At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric attack on Israel.

Earlier today, Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stressed that the military has regained full control of the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists blew up sections of the border fence during the attack on Saturday, reported The Times of Israel.

Adding to this, he noted that not even a single terrorist entered via the fence. "In the last day, not a single terrorist entered via the fence," he said. It further noted that the forces continue to carry out scans in order to ensure the killing of terrorists who are hiding.

In a war update shared by the IDF, about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

It's been 36 hours that extensive attacks by the Air Force are carried out, in which it has dropped hundreds of tons of bombs on thousands of targets.

According to the Israeli Air Force handle on X, the Israeli Air Force is currently launching an extensive attack against terror targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Air Force continues to strike Hamas targets on the Gaza Strip with great intensity.

Fighter jets of the Air Force recently attacked among other things a military compound and a weapons warehouse. Also, a combat management room in Western Jabaliya was attacked which was used by Hamas to direct terrorism against Israel.

