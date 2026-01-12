Israel, Germany sign joint declaration to boost security, cyber, anti-terror ties

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 : Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) said Israel and Germany are "natural partners" in addressing emerging security challenges, as he and visiting German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt signed a joint declaration to deepen cooperation in the fields of security, cybersecurity and the fight against terrorism.

The agreement was signed during Minister Dobrindt's official visit to Israel.

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "I attach enormous importance to the overall cooperation between Israel and Germany, and especially Israel and Germany on this question of cybersecurity, which is one of the main threats to our internal security, and in many ways also our infrastructure and other threats."

I attach enormous importance to the overall cooperation between Israel and Germany, and especially Israel and Germany on this question of cybersecurity, which is one of the main threats to our internal security, and in many ways also our infrastructure and other threats. And I… pic.twitter.com/dPzsZGw9by — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 11, 2026

Netanyahu further added that the two nations have already worked together on several major defence and technology initiatives.

"And I think Germany and Israel are natural partners. We've cooperated on the Arrow III, we've cooperated in many areas. We cooperate technologically. Chancellor Mertz was here recently, we talked about defense cooperation," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled recent engagements between the two sides, noting that German Chancellor Mertz had recently visited Israel, during which defence cooperation was discussed.

"And now I'm very pleased to welcome a dear friend of Israel, Minister Dobrindt, to sign this important pact. So, thank you for your friendship, thank you for your support, and please convey this to your government as well," he wrote in a post.

"Iran and its proxies Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis pose a threat not only to Israel but to regional stability and international security," says Netanyahu at the signing, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu said that the declaration "anchors Germany's deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel and elevates the security-technological cooperation between the two countries to a new strategic level" and that it reflects Germany's historical responsibility in the wake of the Holocaust, The Times of Israel reported.

