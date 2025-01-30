Israel halts Palestinian prisoners' release after 'chaotic' scenes during hostage release, confirms receiving security assurance later

Jerusalem [Israel], January 30 : Hours after delaying the scheduled release of 110 Palestinian prisoners in protest of the chaotic scenes during the handover of hostages in Khan Younis, Israel confirmed receiving security assurance from the mediators of the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal.

Israel, while delaying the release, had asserted that the prisoners won't be freed until the "safe passage" of the hostages is "guaranteed in the next releases."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured. Israel demands that the mediators see to this," the Israel PM Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured. Israel demands that the mediators see to this. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 30, 2025

Around an hour later, the Israel PM Office confirmed that the mediators have assured them of the safe exit for its hostages who are to be released in the subsequent phases.

"Pursuant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand, the mediators have conveyed a commitment, according to which the safe exit of our hostages who are due to be released in the next phases has been assured," the statement read.

"Israel insists that the lessons be learned and that strict care be taken in the next phases regarding the safe return of our hostages," it added.

Pursuant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand, the mediators have conveyed a commitment, according to which the safe exit of our hostages who are due to be released in the next phases has been assured.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 30, 2025

This comes after chaotic scenes were witnessed during hostage release. Arbel Yehoud was forced to walk from an Islamic Jihad vehicle to the Red Cross vehicle through a heaving mob of jeering onlookers, as reported by Times of Israel.

The vehicles struggled to inch its way through the large crowd of onlookers a,mid wailing sirens. Hundreds of heavily armed, masked gunmen also surround the vehicles, pushing away the onlookers.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) shared the details of five Thai and two Israeli prisoners who released as part of the ceasefire-hostage deal.

In a post on X, IDF noted, "Gad Moshe Mozes, Arbel Yehoud and the five Thai nationalsThenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakhan, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasakhave taken off aboard IAF helicopters and are making their way to the hospitals. Gad and Arbel will be reunited with their families and receive medical treatment at the hospital. The five Thai nationals will receive medical treatment and will be accompanied by Thai government officials at the hospital."

🟡Gad Moshe Mozes, Arbel Yehoud and the five Thai nationals—Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakhan, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak—have taken off aboard IAF helicopters and are making their way to the hospitals. Gad and Arbel will be reunited with their… pic.twitter.com/yfvL4JoVB0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 30, 2025

The IDF also shared visuals of the released people coming back to Israel on X.

The reunion we’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/84oI7et5pn— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 30, 2025

482 days they waited for this hug. pic.twitter.com/21X9fWrB9X— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 30, 2025

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked southern Israel killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 others. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been also killed in Gaza in Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas.

Earlier, over 100 hostages were freed during the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor