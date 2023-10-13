Israel-Hamas conflict: At least 1,537 Palestinians killed and 6,612 others injured

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others have been injured amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported citing Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

At least 36 people have died and more than 650 have been injured in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that more than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported. He further said that nearly 218,000 of those are sheltering in 92 schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency.

According to the UN, airstrikes have hit at least 88 educational facilities, including 18 UNRWA schools and 70 Palestinian Authority schools. Two of the UNRWA facilities were being used as emergency shelters for people who have been displaced, according to UN, CNN reported.

The UNRWA stated that 12 of its personnel have been killed since October 7. The terrorist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7. Following this, Israel launched a counter-offensive and vowed to destroy Hamas. The UN has warned the situation in Gaza is continuing to worsen as humanitarian organisations are not able to bring aid to the sealed-off enclave, according to CNN report.

Meanwhile, a United Nations spokesperson said that the Israeli Defence Forces on Friday notified the UN that the entire Palestinian population north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours, The Times of Israel reported.

The UN spokesperson's statement indicated that the IDF could be readying to launch a ground invasion six days after Hamas's attack on Saturday, according to the report. In a statement, the UN spokesperson said that roughly 1.1 million Palestinians live north of Wadi Gaza.

The warning also has been issued for the UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities in those areas. Israel has ordered a "complete siege" on Gaza, which includes shutting off water, electricity and gas supply and closing its own border crossings into the enclave, according to the report.

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," the spokesperson said, according to The Times of Israel report.

"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," the spokesperson added.

According to the UN spokesperson, the liaison officers in the IDF notified the team leaders of the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the UN's Department of Safety and Security in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

