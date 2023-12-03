Israel, Hamas negotiations reach "dead end", negotiators recalled from Qatar

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 : Citing a failure by the Hamas terror organisation to fulfil its obligations, Israel withdrew its negotiating team from Qatar after reaching a "dead end" in talks, a source told CNN.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the breakdown in talks occurred due to Hamas not meeting its commitment to the return of all women and children held hostage, as outlined in an agreement facilitated by foreign mediation.

"The Hamas terror organization did not fulfill its part in the agreement, which included the return of all women and children held hostage, in accordance with a list sent to Hamas and approved by them," the statement said.

The negotiating team, comprised of members from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, was recalled by the head of the agency, David Barnea, according to CNN.

This development follows a truce that began on November 24, lasting for seven days and renewed twice before finally concluding on Friday morning. During this pause in hostilities, Israeli hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and additional aid was allowed to enter the Gaza enclave.

However, as combat operations resumed after the collapse of the truce on Friday, Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza. The Israeli military targeted tunnel shafts, command centres, and weapons storage facilities in overnight raids.

The renewed hostilities prompted increased pressure from the United States on Israel to take greater measures to protect civilians. Vice President Kamala Harris remarked on Saturday that "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in on the conflict, urging Israel to articulate clearer goals. Macron argued that the "total destruction" of Hamas would require a decade of fighting. Meanwhile, the specific point of contention leading to the breakdown in negotiations was revealed to be the terms for releasing women still held in Gaza, according to a source cited by CNN.

Israel resumed its bombardment of Gaza following the collapse of a fragile truce that led to the release of dozens of hostages on Friday.

The toll on Gaza has been severe, with at least 15,207 reported killed and 40,652 injured, according to Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza. Alarming figures indicate that 70 per cent of those killed are women and children.

The dire situation in Gaza has been exacerbated by Israel's blockade, resulting in widespread shortages of food, fuel, and drugs. The medical system is under immense strain, putting 2.2 million Gazans at risk of dehydration and starvation.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that around 1.8 million people have been displaced in Gaza since October 7. Human rights organisations, citing attacks on civilians, argue that Israel's actions may constitute war crimes, including the forced evacuation of residents, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor