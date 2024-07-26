Israel-Hamas War: UK Drops Plans to Challenge ICC Arrest Warrant Request Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The United Kingdom will not interfere with the International Criminal Court’s request for an arrest warrant against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his war crimes in Gaza.

The decision puts distance between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government and the plans of former UK PM Rishi Sunak, who had planned to challenge the warrant.

The ICC had set a deadline for Friday for the government to file a challenge.