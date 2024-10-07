Israel-Hezbollah War: Explosion Interrupts Live Broadcast From Beirut of TV Journalist in Lebanon (Watch Video)

A live telecast was interrupted when a bomb exploded in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, during the intense air strikes from Israel amid war with the Iran-back Hezbollah group in the region.

A reputed journalist from an Indian news channel was scared as he heard a loud blast in Beirut. Mohammad Ghazali from NDTV news was on the ground zero when he was stunned as hearing the blast.

Explosion Interrupts Live Broadcast

This not the first time, on October 3 two Belgian journalists were injured in Lebanon while reporting on overnight air raids in Beirut as fighting rage between Israel and Hezbollah, reported The Hindu. The news firm said that their Robin Ramaekers and Stijn De Smet were seriously injured.

VTM correspondent Robin Ramaekers suffered facial injuries and cameraman Stijn De Smet was being treated for a leg wound, reported The Hindu, quoting statement by the broadcaster’s parent company, DPG Media. Israel has been carrying out a bombing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon and has also sent its troops across the border.

Israel pounded southern Beirut with heavy airstrikes overnight, with the military saying it was targeting Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, who travelled to Lebanon after the killing last month of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli attack, has not been heard from since strikes on Beirut late last week, two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters.