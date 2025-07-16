Israel: 'Historic' new law gives municipal police more powers

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): The Knesset passed into law a bill that transforms the municipal policing system into a local policing system established by law, with increased enforcement authority.

In Israel, the police are national; however, some cities have a local force. But these local police are not comprised of police officers with the same level of authority in law enforcement as the national police have.

"This is a strategic and profound change, which makes a real leap forward in enforcement systems in local authorities," said the Ministry of National Security, which also called the move historic.

The law includes the following changes: A "significant" expansion in the powers of the inspectors, who will now be able to actually assist the Israel Police in dealing with cases of violence, property crimes, serious damage, and acts that endanger lives in the public space.

A change in the force structure and the power relations between police officers and inspectors - in favor of flexible and focused operations in the field.

An innovative allocation model, which allows small authorities to join alongside large authorities - for the sake of equitable distribution and personal security throughout the country. (ANI/TPS)

