Israel hits air defence base in Syria: report
By IANS | Published: December 29, 2023 11:01 AM2023-12-29T11:01:38+5:302023-12-29T11:05:06+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 29 Israel has carried out an aerial strike targeting a main Syrian air defence base in the southern Syria, media reports said.
Media reports citing a Syrian military source said that the state media had earlier said missile strikes coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had targeted several sites it did not identify.
“Our air defences confronted the (Israeli) aggressors’ missiles and downed some of them with only material losses,” a Syrian military source said.
Reports said that a Syrian army source was quoted on state media as saying Israel staged another round of strikes after midnight near the capital but gave no details.
